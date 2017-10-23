Edition:
United Kingdom

Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV (LABB.MX)

LABB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

22.26MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
$22.25
Open
$22.91
Day's High
$23.00
Day's Low
$22.15
Volume
819,765
Avg. Vol
2,197,834
52-wk High
$25.47
52-wk Low
$18.67

Chart for

About

Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV is a Mexico-based over-the-counter pharmaceutical (OTC pharmaceutical), generic drugs (GD) and personal care products company. The Company is engaged in the development, distribution and marketing of a range of products within different brands, for such treatments as anti-acne, varicose vein,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.58
Market Cap(Mil.): $24,534.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,048.73
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates