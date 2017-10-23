Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV (LABB.MX)
LABB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
22.26MXN
23 Oct 2017
22.26MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.04%)
$0.01 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
$22.25
$22.25
Open
$22.91
$22.91
Day's High
$23.00
$23.00
Day's Low
$22.15
$22.15
Volume
819,765
819,765
Avg. Vol
2,197,834
2,197,834
52-wk High
$25.47
$25.47
52-wk Low
$18.67
$18.67
About
Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV is a Mexico-based over-the-counter pharmaceutical (OTC pharmaceutical), generic drugs (GD) and personal care products company. The Company is engaged in the development, distribution and marketing of a range of products within different brands, for such treatments as anti-acne, varicose vein,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$24,534.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,048.73
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09