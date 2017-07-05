Edition:
Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO)

LAC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.18CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.16 (+7.92%)
Prev Close
$2.02
Open
$2.05
Day's High
$2.19
Day's Low
$2.01
Volume
4,205,118
Avg. Vol
1,184,819
52-wk High
$2.19
52-wk Low
$0.52

About

Lithium Americas Corp., formerly Western Lithium USA Corp., is a resource company. The Company is focused on development of two lithium development projects: the Cauchari-Olaroz project, which is located in Jujuy province of Argentina and the Lithium Nevada project, which is located in north-western Nevada, the United States.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.97
Market Cap(Mil.): $747.51
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 438.15
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 3,559.40 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.22 10.90
ROE: -- 0.34 14.09

Latest News about LAC.TO

BRIEF-Lithium Americas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update

* Lithium Mmericas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Lithium Americas Says Gary Cohn appointed independent director

* Says gary cohn appointed independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Lithium Americas appoints Wang Xiaoshen, Jonathan Evans as independent directors

* Lithium Americas Corp says appointment of wang xiaoshen and Jonathan Evans as independent directors

08 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Lithium Americas provides update on strategic financing with Ganfeng Lithium

* Lithium Americas appoints President, South American operations and provides update on strategic financing with Ganfeng Lithium

10 May 2017
