Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO)
LAC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.18CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.16 (+7.92%)
Prev Close
$2.02
Open
$2.05
Day's High
$2.19
Day's Low
$2.01
Volume
4,205,118
Avg. Vol
1,184,819
52-wk High
$2.19
52-wk Low
$0.52
About
Lithium Americas Corp., formerly Western Lithium USA Corp., is a resource company. The Company is focused on development of two lithium development projects: the Cauchari-Olaroz project, which is located in Jujuy province of Argentina and the Lithium Nevada project, which is located in north-western Nevada, the United States.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|3.97
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$747.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|438.15
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|3,559.40
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.22
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|0.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Lithium Americas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update
* Lithium Mmericas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update
BRIEF-Lithium Americas Says Gary Cohn appointed independent director
* Says gary cohn appointed independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Lithium Americas appoints Wang Xiaoshen, Jonathan Evans as independent directors
* Lithium Americas Corp says appointment of wang xiaoshen and Jonathan Evans as independent directors
BRIEF-Lithium Americas provides update on strategic financing with Ganfeng Lithium
* Lithium Americas appoints President, South American operations and provides update on strategic financing with Ganfeng Lithium