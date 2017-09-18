Latecoere SA (LAEP.PA)

France's Latecoere looks out for targets in aerospace consolidation French aerospace equipment maker Latecoere is on the look out for acquisitions so it can expand and win bigger contracts from leading aircraft manufacturers, Chief Executive Officer Yannick Assouad said on Monday.

BRIEF-Latecoere wins contract with Boeing for the 777x‍​ * SELECTED BY BOEING TO PROVIDE VIDEO ON BOARD EQUIPMENT INCLUDING CAMERAS AND MONITORS FOR THE 777X Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)