Latecoere SA (LAEP.PA)
LAEP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
5.55EUR
3:41pm BST
5.55EUR
3:41pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.03 (-0.54%)
€-0.03 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
€5.58
€5.58
Open
€5.58
€5.58
Day's High
€5.59
€5.59
Day's Low
€5.50
€5.50
Volume
159,147
159,147
Avg. Vol
248,197
248,197
52-wk High
€5.96
€5.96
52-wk Low
€3.10
€3.10
About
Latecoere SA is a France-based company engaged primarily in the aircraft equipment manufacturing. The Company produces aero-structures, such as fuselage sections, as well as passenger and baggage bay doors for Airbus, Boeing, Dassault, Bombardier and Embraer planes. It also supplies onboard electrical harness and avionics bays,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€553.89
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|94.20
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|63.91
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.86
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.39
|14.09
France's Latecoere looks out for targets in aerospace consolidation
French aerospace equipment maker Latecoere is on the look out for acquisitions so it can expand and win bigger contracts from leading aircraft manufacturers, Chief Executive Officer Yannick Assouad said on Monday.
France's Latecoere looks out for targets in aerospace consolidation
French aerospace equipment maker Latecoere is on the look out for acquisitions so it can expand and win bigger contracts from leading aircraft manufacturers, Chief Executive Officer Yannick Assouad said on Monday.
BRIEF-Latecoere wins contract with Boeing for the 777x
* SELECTED BY BOEING TO PROVIDE VIDEO ON BOARD EQUIPMENT INCLUDING CAMERAS AND MONITORS FOR THE 777X Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Latecoere's Systèmes d'interconnexion wins first North American contract (June 21)
* SYSTEMES D'INTERCONNEXION WINS ITS FIRST NORTH AMERICAN CONTRACT