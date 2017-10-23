Lojas Americanas SA (LAME3.SA)
LAME3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
14.96BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.51 (-3.30%)
Prev Close
R$ 15.47
Open
R$ 15.42
Day's High
R$ 15.42
Day's Low
R$ 14.96
Volume
417,300
Avg. Vol
599,661
52-wk High
R$ 17.08
52-wk Low
R$ 11.54
About
Lojas Americanas SA is a Brazil-based company primarily involved in the operation of department stores. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Traditional stores and E-commerce. The Traditional stores division focuses on managing department stores under the Lojas Americanas and Express brand names. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 29,975.46
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,595.44
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|0.43
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|63.43
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|13.92
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.46
|14.09