Lojas Americanas SA (LAME3.SA)

LAME3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

14.96BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.51 (-3.30%)
Prev Close
R$ 15.47
Open
R$ 15.42
Day's High
R$ 15.42
Day's Low
R$ 14.96
Volume
417,300
Avg. Vol
599,661
52-wk High
R$ 17.08
52-wk Low
R$ 11.54

Lojas Americanas SA is a Brazil-based company primarily involved in the operation of department stores. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Traditional stores and E-commerce. The Traditional stores division focuses on managing department stores under the Lojas Americanas and Express brand names. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 29,975.46
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,595.44
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 0.43

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 63.43 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 13.92 10.90
ROE: -- 15.46 14.09

