Edition:
United Kingdom

Land Securities Group PLC (LAND.L)

LAND.L on London Stock Exchange

967.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-8.00 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
975.00
Open
975.00
Day's High
975.00
Day's Low
961.00
Volume
2,056,621
Avg. Vol
2,254,817
52-wk High
1,217.07
52-wk Low
961.00

Chart for

About

Land Securities Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: Retail Portfolio and the London Portfolio. The Company's Retail Portfolio includes all the shopping centers and shops (excluding central London shops), hotels and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): £7,266.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 741.44
Dividend: 10.51
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Latest News about LAND.L

British Land CFO Lucinda Bell to leave in April next year

British Land Chief Financial Officer Lucinda Bell plans to stand down from the board and leave the company in April next year, the property firm said on Wednesday.

04 Oct 2017

Deutsche Bank seals deal with Land Securities for new London HQ

Deutsche Bank has exchanged a pre-let agreement for its new City of London headquarters, the building's developer Land Securities said on Tuesday.

01 Aug 2017

Hong Kong's LKK to buy London's "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper

Herbal health products maker LKK Health Products Group Ltd, based in Hong Kong, said on Thursday it would buy the "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper in London from Land Securities Group plc and Canary Wharf Group plc for 1.28 billion pounds ($1.68 billion), the highest price for an office building so far in the UK. | Video

28 Jul 2017

Hong Kong's LKK to buy London's 'Walkie Talkie' skyscraper

Herbal health products maker LKK Health Products Group Ltd, based in Hong Kong, said on Thursday it would buy the "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper in London from Land Securities Group plc and Canary Wharf Group plc for 1.28 billion pounds ($1.68 billion), the highest price for an office building so far in the UK.

28 Jul 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

July 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Thursday:

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Land Securities disposes of "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper

* SELLS ITS SHARE OF 20 FENCHURCH STREET, EC3M FOR £641 MILLION AND PROPOSES TO RETURN £475 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS

27 Jul 2017

