Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS)
LART.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,135.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Larsen & Toubro Limited is a technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services company. The Company's segments include Infrastructure, which is engaged in engineering and construction of building and factories; Power, which offers solutions for thermal power plants; Metallurgical & Material Handling,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs1,618,699.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,417.67
|Dividend:
|14.00
|Yield (%):
|1.23
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-India's SBI Life Insurance Company says to raise 22.26 bln rupees
* India's SBI Life Insurance Co says to raise 22.26 billion rupees from 69 IPO anchor investors at 700 per share Source text:
UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco gets bids to expand Hawiyah gas plant - sources
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Aug 16 Saudi Aramco has received bids from international engineering firms to expand the Hawiyah gas plant, industry sources said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro to divest entire stake in L&T Cutting Tools for 1.74 bln rupees
* Says entered into definitive agreement on August 16, 2017 for divestment of its entire stake in L&T Cutting Tools Limited
BRIEF-ABB CEO says Cevian relationship is very good
* ABB CEO says there could be acquisitions in the future but only in a disciplined way