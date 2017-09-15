Laurus Labs Ltd (LAUL.NS)
LAUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
541.70INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.20 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
Rs542.90
Open
Rs545.00
Day's High
Rs545.00
Day's Low
Rs537.00
Volume
61,153
Avg. Vol
97,205
52-wk High
Rs640.00
52-wk Low
Rs418.90
About
Laurus Labs Limited, formerly Laurus Labs Pvt Ltd, is an India-based research and development pharmaceutical company. The Company is a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for anti-retroviral (ARV) and Hepatitis C. It also manufactures APIs in oncology and other therapeutic areas. Its business units include... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs57,404.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|106.03
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|0.28
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Laurus Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for plant at unit 2 in Atchutapuram
* Gets EIR from U.S. FDA for its finished dosage formulations & active pharmaceutical ingredients plant, unit 2, located at Atchutapuram
BRIEF-India's Laurus Labs June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 389.1 million rupees versus 256.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Laurus Labs says API facility of unit 2 completed successful USFDA inspection
* says API facility of unit 2 completed successful usfda inspection without any 483, formulations unit in same facility received EIR Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZKKt9) Further company coverage: