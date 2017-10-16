Groupe LDLC SA (LDCO.PA)
LDCO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
23.26EUR
3:16pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.36 (-1.52%)
Prev Close
€23.62
Open
€23.60
Day's High
€23.60
Day's Low
€23.22
Volume
1,251
Avg. Vol
6,993
52-wk High
€37.50
52-wk Low
€23.20
About
LDLC Com SA is a France-based company engaged in the sale and distribution of computer and multimedia equipment. Its product range includes electronic components, network equipment, software, connections, portable computers, hi-fis and videos, digital cameras, digital versatile discs (DVDs) and peripherals. The Company sells its... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€158.05
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6.32
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|55.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.90
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.83
|14.09
BRIEF-Groupe LDLC signs acquisition protocol for Olys
* FINAL COMPLETION OF DEAL SHOULD BE DONE AT JAN. 31, 2018 AT LATEST Source text: http://bit.ly/2yNtBH1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Groupe LDLC Q1 revenue down at 100.8 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 100.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 104.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Groupe LDLC FY EBITDA rises to 17.9 million euros
* FY REVENUE EUR 479.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 320.7 MILLION YEAR AGO