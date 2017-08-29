LEG Immobilien AG (LEGn.DE)
85.66EUR
4:35pm BST
€-0.53 (-0.61%)
€86.19
€86.03
€86.84
€85.52
123,123
138,408
€89.01
€67.91
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€5,379.21
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|63.19
|Dividend:
|2.76
|Yield (%):
|3.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Bookrunner says book will close at 12.00 CET in LEG Immobilien deal
* BOOKRUNNER SAYS DEAL LIKELY TO PRICE AT BEST TERMS INVESTORS; BOOK WILL CLOSE AT 12.00 CET / 11.00UK IN CO'S COVERTIBLE BOND Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BRIEF-Bookrunner says books covered, pricing guidance to come in LEG Immobilien convertible bond
* BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME IN COMPANY'S CONVERTIBLE BOND Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BRIEF-LEG Immobilien launches 400 million euros of convertible bonds
* dgap-adhoc: leg immobilien ag: launch of eur 400 million convertible bond offering
BRIEF-LEG Immobilien CFO says recent purchases positive for FFO per share - interview
* CFO says recent purchases positive for FFO per share and the company will decide at end of the third quarter about adjusting forecasts - interview Further company coverage:
BRIEF-LEG Immobilien: further acquisitions in core markets
* PURCHASE OF TWO ATTRACTIVE PORTFOLIOS WITH 1,400 UNITS IN LEG’S CORE MARKETS
BRIEF-LEG Immobilien raises profit guidance for 2017, 2018
* Says FFO I expected to reach a range of eur 290 million to eur 295 million in 2017
BRIEF-LEG Immobilien adjusts conversion price for convertible bond
* ADJUSTMENT OF THE CONVERSION PRICE FOR THE CONVERTIBLE BOND OF LEG IMMOBILIEN AG IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 300 MILLION DUE ON JULY 1, 2021 (ISIN DE000LEG1CB5)
BRIEF-LEG Immobilien says is in concrete talks for acquisitions
* Rent per square metre on a like-for-like basis (excluding new letting) amounted to eur 5.40 as of 31 March