Edition:
United Kingdom

LEG Immobilien AG (LEGn.DE)

LEGn.DE on Xetra

85.66EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.53 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
€86.19
Open
€86.03
Day's High
€86.84
Day's Low
€85.52
Volume
123,123
Avg. Vol
138,408
52-wk High
€89.01
52-wk Low
€67.91

Chart for

About

LEG Immobilien AG is a Germany-based residential real estate company as well as the holding company of the LEG Group. The Group's portfolio primarily comprises real estate properties located in the North Rhine Westphalia region in Germany. The portfolio is devised into three regions: the Rhineland, the Ruhr and the Westphalia... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.29
Market Cap(Mil.): €5,379.21
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 63.19
Dividend: 2.76
Yield (%): 3.24

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about LEGn.DE

BRIEF-Bookrunner says book will close at 12.00 CET in LEG Immobilien deal

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS DEAL LIKELY TO PRICE AT BEST TERMS INVESTORS; BOOK WILL CLOSE AT 12.00 CET / 11.00UK IN CO'S COVERTIBLE BOND Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Bookrunner says books covered, pricing guidance to come in LEG Immobilien convertible bond

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME IN COMPANY'S CONVERTIBLE BOND Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien launches 400 million euros of convertible bonds

* dgap-adhoc: leg immobilien ag: launch of eur 400 million convertible bond offering

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien CFO says recent purchases positive for FFO per share - interview

* CFO says recent purchases positive for FFO per share and the company will decide at end of the third quarter about adjusting forecasts - interview Further company coverage:

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien: further acquisitions in core markets‍​

* PURCHASE OF TWO ATTRACTIVE PORTFOLIOS WITH 1,400 UNITS IN LEG’S CORE MARKETS

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien raises profit guidance for 2017, 2018

* Says FFO I expected to reach a range of eur 290 million to eur 295 million in 2017

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien adjusts conversion price for convertible bond

* ADJUSTMENT OF THE CONVERSION PRICE FOR THE CONVERTIBLE BOND OF LEG IMMOBILIEN AG IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 300 MILLION DUE ON JULY 1, 2021 (ISIN DE000LEG1CB5)

18 May 2017

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien says is in concrete talks for acquisitions

* Rent per square metre on a like-for-like basis (excluding new letting) amounted to eur 5.40 as of 31 March

10 May 2017
» More LEGn.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates