Leoni AG (LEOGn.DE)
LEOGn.DE on Xetra
56.59EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.02 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
€56.61
Open
€56.35
Day's High
€56.81
Day's Low
€55.94
Volume
131,810
Avg. Vol
181,947
52-wk High
€58.87
52-wk Low
€29.02
About
Leoni AG is a Germany-based company that provides wires, optical fibers, cables, cable systems, and related services. The Company's main target market is the automotive and commercial vehicles industry, but it also supplies its products to the healthcare, communication and infrastructure, electrical appliances, as well as... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.02
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,848.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|32.67
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.88
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09
BRIEF-Leoni says President & CEO Dieter Bellé to retire early on 31 Jan 2018
* DGAP-ADHOC: LEONI AG: LEONI'S PRESIDENT & CEO DIETER BELLÉ TO RETIRE EARLY ON 31 JANUARY 2018
BRIEF-Leoni CFO sees chance of reaching FY revs of 4.7 bln euros
* CEO says not feeling effects of diesel scandal, seeing good demand
BRIEF-Leoni sees jump at wiring systems business in 2019
* Says high order backlog in wiring systems business will lead to good growth in 2018, bigger jump in 2019 Further company coverage:
MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints senior adviser to German IBCM coverage team
July 25 Credit Suisse Group AG appointed Wolfgang Dehen as a senior adviser to the German investment banking and capital markets (IBCM) coverage team.
BRIEF-Leoni affirms guidance after Q1 sales, earnings rise
* Affirms guidance Source text: https://www.leoni.com/en/press/releases/details/leonis-consolidated-sales-up-11-percent-in-the-first-quarter-of-2017/ Further company coverage: