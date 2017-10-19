Edition:
Lewis Group Ltd (LEWJ.J)

LEWJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,720.00ZAc
2:32pm BST
Change (% chg)

-20.00 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
2,740.00
Open
2,750.00
Day's High
2,750.00
Day's Low
2,710.00
Volume
47,591
Avg. Vol
167,859
52-wk High
4,800.00
52-wk Low
2,539.00

Lewis Group Limited is a credit retailer selling household furniture and electrical appliances. The Company's segments include Lewis, Best Home and Electric, and Beares. The Company's Lewis brand has approximately 530 stores, including over 70 stores in Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland; Best Home and Electric brand has... (more)

Beta: 0.68
Market Cap(Mil.): R2,695.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 95.47
Dividend: 100.00
Yield (%): 7.08

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.61 10.90
ROE: -- 15.32 14.09

BRIEF-Lewis acquires cash furniture retailer​ United Furniture Outlets

* ‍ACQUISITION OF CASH FURNITURE RETAILER​ UNITED FURNITURE OUTLETS LTD

19 Oct 2017

South Africa's credit regulator to appeal Lewis Group judgment

JOHANNESBURG, June 6 South Africa's National Credit Regulator (NCR) will appeal a tribunal ruling that cleared Lewis Group of breaching credit rules with the fees it charges customers, the NCR said on Tuesday.

06 Jun 2017

S.Africa's Lewis says watchdog finds no wrongdoing on club fees

JOHANNESBURG, June 5 South Africa's consumer tribunal has cleared Lewis Group of breaching credit rules with the fees it charges customers, the retailer said on Monday, avoiding a fine that could have totalled up to 10 percent of its annual sales.

05 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Lewis Group granted favourable judgment in referral by National Credit Regulator to National Consumer Tribunal​

* ‍favourable judgment for lewis in referral by national credit regulator to national consumer tribunal​

05 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Lewis Group names Jacques Bestbier as CFO designate

* Appointment of Jacques Bestbier as chief financial officer designate with effect from 1 June 2017

24 May 2017

BRIEF-Lewis Group sees FY HEPS between 435 cents and 373 cents per share

* Says merchandise sales for year were 2.2% lower than last year with like-for-like merchandise sales down 9.3%

17 May 2017
