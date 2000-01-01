LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (LGB.NS)
LGB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
941.15INR
11:18am BST
941.15INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs23.25 (+2.53%)
Rs23.25 (+2.53%)
Prev Close
Rs917.90
Rs917.90
Open
Rs912.65
Rs912.65
Day's High
Rs948.80
Rs948.80
Day's Low
Rs912.65
Rs912.65
Volume
37,973
37,973
Avg. Vol
17,094
17,094
52-wk High
Rs948.80
Rs948.80
52-wk Low
Rs511.25
Rs511.25
About
L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros Limited is a transport company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing chains, sprockets and metal formed parts for automotive applications. The Company's segments include transmission, metal forming and others. The transmission segment includes chains and sprockets. The metal forming... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs11,616.76
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|15.70
|Dividend:
|7.00
|Yield (%):
|0.95
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.32
|14.09