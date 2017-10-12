Edition:
Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN.L)

LGEN.L on London Stock Exchange

268.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
268.60
Open
269.00
Day's High
269.30
Day's Low
267.10
Volume
9,595,452
Avg. Vol
14,602,632
52-wk High
279.90
52-wk Low
204.08

About

Legal & General Group Plc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, transacts life assurance and long-term savings business, investment management and general insurance and health business. It operates through six segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM),... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.23
Market Cap(Mil.): £15,655.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,957.25
Dividend: 4.30
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 200.77 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.51 10.90
ROE: -- 9.82 14.09

Latest News about LGEN.L

BRIEF-Legal & General to fund prime birmingham build to rent development site for 53 mln stg​

* ‍HAS AGREED FUNDING OF A PRIME BIRMINGHAM BUILD TO RENT DEVELOPMENT SITE KNOWN AS NEWHALL SQUARE FOR 53 MlN STG​ Further company coverage:

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Legal & General provides 120 million stg in debt for HS1 rail purchase

* Says provides 120 million pounds ($160.73 million) in debt in support of equitix, hicl, infrared consortium's purchase of high speed 1 rail link Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7466 pounds)

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-UK's plumbing industry pension scheme completes 560 mln stg bulk annuity with L&G-adviser

* Uk's Plumbing Industry Pension Scheme Completes 560 Mln Stg ($731.47 million) Bulk Annuity Buy-in Deal With Legal & General

07 Sep 2017

Pension Insurance Corp, L&G top bulk annuity writers in first half of 2017 - Aon Hewitt

LONDON Pension Insurance Corporation and Legal & General were the largest players in the UK bulk annuity market in the first half of 2017, consultants Aon Hewitt said on Monday.

21 Aug 2017

Pension Insurance Corp, L&G top bulk annuity writers in H1 2017-Aon Hewitt

LONDON, Aug 21 Pension Insurance Corporation and Legal & General were the largest players in the UK bulk annuity market in the first half of 2017, consultants Aon Hewitt said on Monday.

21 Aug 2017

Prudential merges UK fund management with insurance in cost drive

LONDON Britain's Prudential moved to fend off competition from passive funds on Thursday, merging its M&G asset management and UK and European insurance businesses to save costs and improve its products.

10 Aug 2017

Prudential merges U.K. fund management with insurance in cost drive

LONDON Britain's Prudential moved to fend off competition from passive funds on Thursday, merging its M&G asset management and UK and European insurance businesses to save costs and improve its products.

10 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-Prudential merges UK fund management with insurance in cost drive

* Operating profit up 5 percent to 2.36 bln pounds (Adds CEO comments on UK merger, back books, adds analysts, updates shares)

10 Aug 2017

Lower life expectancy boosts Legal & General profit, shares fall

LONDON A drop in life expectancy has enabled Legal & General to release reserves against mortality risk, it said on Wednesday, driving first-half profits up by an above-forecast 27 percent.

10 Aug 2017

UK bulk annuities may top 10 billion pounds in 2017 - report

LONDON The bulk annuity market in Britain was worth nearly 5 billion pounds in the first half and may top 10 billion this year for the third year in a row, consultant Hymans Robertson said on Wednesday.

09 Aug 2017
