Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN.L)

BRIEF-Legal & General to fund prime birmingham build to rent development site for 53 mln stg​ * ‍HAS AGREED FUNDING OF A PRIME BIRMINGHAM BUILD TO RENT DEVELOPMENT SITE KNOWN AS NEWHALL SQUARE FOR 53 MlN STG​ Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Legal & General provides 120 million stg in debt for HS1 rail purchase * Says provides 120 million pounds ($160.73 million) in debt in support of equitix, hicl, infrared consortium's purchase of high speed 1 rail link Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7466 pounds)

BRIEF-UK's plumbing industry pension scheme completes 560 mln stg bulk annuity with L&G-adviser * Uk's Plumbing Industry Pension Scheme Completes 560 Mln Stg ($731.47 million) Bulk Annuity Buy-in Deal With Legal & General

Pension Insurance Corp, L&G top bulk annuity writers in first half of 2017 - Aon Hewitt LONDON Pension Insurance Corporation and Legal & General were the largest players in the UK bulk annuity market in the first half of 2017, consultants Aon Hewitt said on Monday.

Prudential merges UK fund management with insurance in cost drive LONDON Britain's Prudential moved to fend off competition from passive funds on Thursday, merging its M&G asset management and UK and European insurance businesses to save costs and improve its products.

UPDATE 2-Prudential merges UK fund management with insurance in cost drive * Operating profit up 5 percent to 2.36 bln pounds (Adds CEO comments on UK merger, back books, adds analysts, updates shares)

Lower life expectancy boosts Legal & General profit, shares fall LONDON A drop in life expectancy has enabled Legal & General to release reserves against mortality risk, it said on Wednesday, driving first-half profits up by an above-forecast 27 percent.