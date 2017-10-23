Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHAG.DE)

UPDATE 2-Air France KLM reaches pensions deal with KLM staff * Lufthansa struck pensions deal this month (Adds share price, analyst comment, detail)

Air Berlin seeks damages from Etihad - Rheinische Post FRANKFURT German airline Air Berlin is demanding damages from its part-owner Etihad Airways for letting it become insolvent and it hopes for payment of at least 10 million euros (£8.94 million), Air Berlin's administrator told a German newspaper.

Eurowings offers stranded Air Berlin travellers discounts BERLIN Lufthansa's budget airline Eurowings will offer steep discounts to holidaymakers left stranded abroad after insolvent Air Berlin stops flying next week, Eurowings' chief executive said on Friday.

Air Berlin carve-up talks to continue over weekend - CEO BERLIN, Oct 20 Talks over Air Berlin's remaining assets will continue over the weekend, with the goal of presenting a proposal to the insolvent German carrier's creditors on Tuesday, Air Berlin Chief Executive Thomas Winkelmann said.

UPDATE 1-Air Berlin plane grounded in Iceland over unpaid charges * Air Berlin says grounding is "unlawful" and "unacceptable" (Adds statement from Air Berlin)

Zeitfracht, Nayak poised to buy some Air Berlin assets - sources BERLIN A consortium of family-owned Zeitfracht and maintenance group Nayak is close to striking a deal to buy Air Berlin's cargo marketing platform and its maintenance business, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

