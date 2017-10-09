Edition:
Lafargeholcim Ltd (LHN.PA)

LHN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

49.42EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€49.42
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
273,708
52-wk High
€57.09
52-wk Low
€46.52

About

LafargeHolcim Ltd (LafargeHolcim) is a holding company operating in building materials industry. The Company's segments include Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East Africa. The Company has three product lines, such as Cement, which consists of clinker, cement and other cementitious materials;... (more)

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Latest News about LHN.PA

LafargeHolcim poaches Essilor's finance chief

ZURICH LafargeHolcim has poached Geraldine Picaud from French optics maker Essilor International to replace Chief Financial Officer Ron Wirahadiraksa next year, the latest executive shake-up at the world's biggest cement maker.

09 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-LafargeHolcim poaches Essilor's finance chief

* Company says CFO exit not linked to analyst complaints (Adds comments from sources familiar with hiring)

09 Oct 2017

LafargeHolcim names new CFO

ZURICH, Oct 9 Cement maker LafargeHolcim on Monday said Geraldine Picaud from French optics maker Essilor International would replace Chief Financial Officer Ron Wirahadiraksa next year.

09 Oct 2017

France backs Siemens-Alstom rail deal despite job fears

PARIS, Sept 27 The French government said on Wednesday that combining the rail operations of Germany's Siemens AG with Alstom would preserve "strategic interests" amid fears over job cuts.

27 Sep 2017

Cement group LafargeHolcim cuts global demand outlook

ZURICH LafargeHolcim , the world's largest cement maker, cut its forecast for global demand on Wednesday citing weakness in Southeast Asia and Nigeria but said it remained on course to hit its 2017 profit targets.

26 Jul 2017

UPDATE 2-Cement group LafargeHolcim cuts global demand outlook

* To overcome market decline with higher pricing, efficiencies

26 Jul 2017

REFILE-LafargeHolcim Q2 profit beats forecasts, new CEO to join early

ZURICH, July 26 LafargeHolcim posted slightly better-than-expected second-quarter results on Wednesday as the world's biggest cement maker sought to put a scandal over payments to armed groups in Syria behind it.

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-LafargeHolcim says strategic road map stay in places, but new CEO will look at it

* Lafargeholcim CEO says divestment programme will be completed this year

26 Jul 2017

Holcim to wind up Nigerian company next month

LAGOS, July 18 Holcim Nigeria plans to pass a resolution next month to dissolve the company after its Swiss-based parent firm merged with French rival Lafarge two years ago, the cement maker said on Tuesday.

18 Jul 2017

France starts inquiry into LafargeHolcim's Syria activities - source

PARIS France has launched a judicial inquiry into the Syrian activities of cement and construction group LafargeHolcim , a judicial source said on Tuesday, investigating "the financing of terrorist enterprise" and endangering lives.

13 Jun 2017
