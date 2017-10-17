Edition:
LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICH.NS)

LICH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

633.85INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-17.15 (-2.63%)
Prev Close
Rs651.00
Open
Rs651.00
Day's High
Rs652.90
Day's Low
Rs630.85
Volume
2,423,208
Avg. Vol
1,633,240
52-wk High
Rs794.00
52-wk Low
Rs467.85

About

LIC Housing Finance Limited is engaged in the housing finance business. The Company provides loans for purchase, construction, repairs and renovation of houses/flats to individuals, corporate bodies, builders and co-operative housing societies. It operates through its subsidiaries, which include LICHFL Care Homes Limited

Overall

Beta: 1.61
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs334,616.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 504.66
Dividend: 6.20
Yield (%): 0.94

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

Latest News about LICH.NS

BRIEF-D B Realty executes debt settlement deal with LIC Housing Finance

* Says co, LIC Housing Finance executed debt settlement deal dated Oct 16‍​

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's LIC Housing Finance June-qtr profit up about 15 pct

* Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 5.31 billion rupees

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-LIC Housing Finance March-qtr profit up about 18 pct

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.48 billion rupees; total income from operations was 32.46 billion rupees

25 Apr 2017
