Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp (LIF.TO)
LIF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
21.18CAD
9:00pm BST
21.18CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.41 (+1.97%)
$0.41 (+1.97%)
Prev Close
$20.77
$20.77
Open
$20.89
$20.89
Day's High
$21.29
$21.29
Day's Low
$20.76
$20.76
Volume
195,549
195,549
Avg. Vol
250,931
250,931
52-wk High
$21.58
$21.58
52-wk Low
$13.42
$13.42
About
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIORC) is a Canada-based company, which owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. The Company, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited (Hollinger-Hanna), holds approximately... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.77
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,313.28
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|64.00
|Dividend:
|0.25
|Yield (%):
|4.87
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09
BRIEF-Labrador Iron Ore Q2 earnings per share C$0.50
* Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation - results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017
BRIEF-Labrador Iron Ore Q1 shr C$0.67
* Labrador iron ore royalty corporation - results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017