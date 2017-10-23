Edition:
Linde AG (LIN1.DE)

LIN1.DE on Xetra

183.40EUR
10:48am BST
Change (% chg)

€1.25 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
€182.15
Open
€183.80
Day's High
€184.15
Day's Low
€182.50
Volume
74,816
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
€184.70
52-wk Low
€151.10

Linde AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the industrial gases manufacture. The Company operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): €32,949.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 185.73
Dividend: 3.70
Yield (%): 2.09

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Latest News about LIN1.DE

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

23 Oct 2017

Linde cuts threshold for $80 billion Praxair deal, prepares asset sales

FRANKFURT Industrial gases group Linde has cut the approval threshold and extended a deadline for accepting its $80 billion tie-up with Praxair , while pushing on with plans to get a green light from regulators.

23 Oct 2017

23 Oct 2017

23 Oct 2017

23 Oct 2017

20 Oct 2017

Linde passes important 50 percent threshold in Praxair tender

FRANKFURT German industrial gases group Linde has passed an important threshold in its exchange offer for the planned $80 billion (£60.6 billion) merger with U.S. peer Praxair .

20 Oct 2017

20 Oct 2017

Industrial gases firms eye Linde-Praxair parts: Frankfurter Allgemeine

BERLIN Industrial gases firms Air Products and Air Liquide may bid for parts of peers Linde and Praxair that the two groups may be forced to divest in the event of a merger, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday.

13 Oct 2017

13 Oct 2017
