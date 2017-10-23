Edition:
El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV (LIVEPOLC1.MX)

LIVEPOLC1.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

136.10MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.22 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
$135.88
Open
$136.03
Day's High
$137.41
Day's Low
$133.20
Volume
724,761
Avg. Vol
588,384
52-wk High
$208.89
52-wk Low
$130.50

About

El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the retail sector. The Company’s activities are structured into two business segments: Commercial and Real Estate. The Commercial division focuses on the retail sales of merchandise in department and duty free stores. Its brand names of store formats... (more)

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): $200,550.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,342.20
Dividend: 0.38
Yield (%): 0.66

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 63.43 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 13.92 10.90
ROE: -- 15.46 14.09

