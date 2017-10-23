El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV (LIVEPOLC1.MX)
LIVEPOLC1.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
136.10MXN
23 Oct 2017
136.10MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.22 (+0.16%)
$0.22 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
$135.88
$135.88
Open
$136.03
$136.03
Day's High
$137.41
$137.41
Day's Low
$133.20
$133.20
Volume
724,761
724,761
Avg. Vol
588,384
588,384
52-wk High
$208.89
$208.89
52-wk Low
$130.50
$130.50
About
El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the retail sector. The Company’s activities are structured into two business segments: Commercial and Real Estate. The Commercial division focuses on the retail sales of merchandise in department and duty free stores. Its brand names of store formats... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$200,550.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,342.20
|Dividend:
|0.38
|Yield (%):
|0.66
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|63.43
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|13.92
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.46
|14.09