Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (LKMC.NS)
LKMC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
5,965.45INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-77.70 (-1.29%)
Prev Close
Rs6,043.15
Open
Rs6,035.95
Day's High
Rs6,050.00
Day's Low
Rs5,951.00
Volume
2,350
Avg. Vol
7,169
52-wk High
Rs6,430.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,609.80
About
Lakshmi Machine Works Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of textile spinning machinery, computer numerical control machine tools, heavy castings, and parts and components for aerospace industry. Its segments include Textile Machinery Division; Machine Tool & Foundry... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.12
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs63,772.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|10.96
|Dividend:
|35.00
|Yield (%):
|0.60
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09