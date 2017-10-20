Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY.L)

Britain's Lloyds launches 500 million pounds fund for small companies LONDON Lloyds Banking Group opened a 500 million pound fund to help British businesses finance equipment on Tuesday, targeting small and medium-sized companies which banks froze out of credit following the financial crisis.

Britain's Lloyds launches 500 mln stg fund for small companies LONDON, Oct 24 Lloyds Banking Group opened a 500 million pound ($658 million) fund to help British businesses finance equipment on Tuesday, targeting small and medium-sized companies which banks froze out of credit following the financial crisis.

Lloyds investor lawsuit over HBOS deal 'fundamentally flawed', court hears LONDON Lloyds Banking Group saw a "unique opportunity" in buying struggling rival HBOS during the credit crisis and an investor lawsuit is "fundamentally flawed", a lawyer for the bank told London's High Court on Thursday. Helen Davies defended Lloyds' actions during the takeover on the second day of a 14-week London trial in which about 6,000 investors are claiming more than 550 million pounds in damages.

Ex-Lloyds bank bosses used 'spin and puff' in HBOS deal, court told LONDON Former bosses of Lloyds Banking Group used "spin and sales puff" to win over investors and secure a "disastrous" acquisition of rival HBOS during the credit crisis, a lawyer for thousands of shareholders told London's High Court on Wednesday.

Ex-Lloyds bank bosses used "spin and puff" in HBOS deal, court told LONDON, Oct 18 Former bosses of Lloyds Banking Group used "spin and sales puff" to win over investors and secure a "disastrous" acquisition of rival HBOS during the credit crisis, a lawyer for thousands of shareholders told London's High Court on Wedesday.

Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business LONDON Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business as it expands its retirement business, the bank said on Thursday.

Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business LONDON Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business as it expands its retirement business, the bank said on Thursday.

UPDATE 1-Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business LONDON, Oct 12 Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business as it expands its retirement business, the bank said on Thursday.

Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business LONDON, Oct 12 Lloyds Banking Group has agreed a deal to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business, the bank said on Thursday.