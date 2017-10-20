Edition:
United Kingdom

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY.L)

LLOY.L on London Stock Exchange

67.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
67.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
165,714,458
52-wk High
73.58
52-wk Low
53.25

Chart for

About

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company's main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company's segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.62
Market Cap(Mil.): £47,922.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 71,956.18
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about LLOY.L

Britain's Lloyds launches 500 million pounds fund for small companies

LONDON Lloyds Banking Group opened a 500 million pound fund to help British businesses finance equipment on Tuesday, targeting small and medium-sized companies which banks froze out of credit following the financial crisis.

2:15am BST

Lloyds investor lawsuit over HBOS deal 'fundamentally flawed', court hears

LONDON Lloyds Banking Group saw a "unique opportunity" in buying struggling rival HBOS during the credit crisis and an investor lawsuit is "fundamentally flawed", a lawyer for the bank told London's High Court on Thursday. Helen Davies defended Lloyds' actions during the takeover on the second day of a 14-week London trial in which about 6,000 investors are claiming more than 550 million pounds in damages.

20 Oct 2017

Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business

LONDON Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business as it expands its retirement business, the bank said on Thursday.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Lloyds Banking to buy Zurich UK workplace pensions and savings unit

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ZURICH TO ACQUIRE ITS UK WORKPLACE PENSIONS AND SAVINGS BUSINESS WITH ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION OF 19 BILLION STG​

12 Oct 2017
