Leagold Mining Corp (LMC.TO)
LMC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.07CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.09 (-2.85%)
Prev Close
$3.16
Open
$3.09
Day's High
$3.16
Day's Low
$3.02
Volume
72,566
Avg. Vol
107,703
52-wk High
$3.48
52-wk Low
$2.27
About
Leagold Mining Corp, formerly HTI Ventures Corp, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company’s principal business activity is the acquisition of gold mining operations and advanced-stage development projects with a focus in Latin America. The Company is seeking a suitable acquisition.
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$476.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|151.32
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|0.63
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.60
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.24
|14.09
BRIEF-LEAGOLD MINING Q3 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION AT LOS FILOS MINE OF 47,766 OZ
* LEAGOLD MINING CORP SAYS Q3 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION AT LOS FILOS MINE WAS 47,766 OZ
BRIEF-Leagold Mining Corp reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Leagold reports Q2 2017 aisc/oz of $989 and all-in sustaining cost margin of $13.8 million
BRIEF-Leagold receives permit for ramp for Bermejal Underground
* Leagold mining corp - received environmental permit for development of portal and ramp for Bermejal Underground deposit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: