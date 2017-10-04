Londonmetric Property PLC (LMPL.L)

BRIEF-Londonmetric Property announces ‍acquisition of Bedford logistics development site​ * ENGAGED IN OCCUPIER DISCUSSIONS TO DEVELOP UP TO 4 REGIONAL DISTRIBUTION WAREHOUSES AT TOTAL ANTICIPATED COST OF £60 MILLION

BRIEF-Londonmetric Property announces sale of royal mail distribution centre for 48.8 mln pounds * EXCHANGED ON SALE OF A ROYAL MAIL DISTRIBUTION WAREHOUSE IN DAVENTRY TO TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC FOR £48.8 MILLION, REFLECTING A NIY OF 5.0%​

BRIEF-Londonmetric Property buys portfolio of 14 logistics warehouses * ACQUIRES PORTFOLIO OF 14 LOGISTICS WAREHOUSES FOR 116.60 MILLION STG

BRIEF-Londonmetric Property says acquired Burlington retail park in south west London * ACQUIRED BURLINGTON RETAIL PARK IN SOUTH WEST LONDON FOR £28.3 MILLION FROM A LARGE UK INSTITUTION

BRIEF-Londonmetric's sale of retail park in Milford Haven

BRIEF-Londonmetric announces purchase of distribution warehouse developments * Agreed to purchase, via a forward funding contract with Kier Property, two new distribution warehouses at Logistics City in frimley for 13.1 mln stg

BRIEF-Londonmetric buys two M&S stores for 24.6 million stg * Has acquired two M&S stores in Newport, Isle Of Wight and Kendal, Lancashire for 24.6 million stg, reflecting a NIY of 5.45 pct

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 31 (Adds company news items, futures) May 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points at 7,535 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * IG GROUP: IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said it expected full-year pretax profit and earnings to be "modestly" ahead of last year, with full-year revenue seen rising about 7 percent. * INDIVIOR: British drugmaker Indivior Plc s

Developer Londonmetric focuses on logistics as e-commerce grows British retail space developer LondonMetric Property Plc expects logistics space to soon represent over 70 percent of its investment as newer developments complete and its portfolio grows, it said on Wednesday.