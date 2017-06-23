Le Noble Age SA (LNA.PA)

Edition:
59.70EUR
3:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-1.04 (-1.71%)
Prev Close
€60.74
Open
€60.54
Day's High
€60.54
Day's Low
€59.62
Volume
6,721
Avg. Vol
14,834
52-wk High
€68.60
52-wk Low
€31.70

Le Noble Age SA is a France-based company that owns and operates retirement homes and complexes for elderly residents. The Company's residences provide care and assistance for elderly people with a variety of needs, from those with a high level of independence, to those who are completely dependent. Le Noble Age SA is also... (more)

Beta: 0.37
Market Cap(Mil.): €559.55
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 9.71
Dividend: 0.23
Yield (%): 0.41

P/E (TTM): -- 30.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.38 10.90
ROE: -- 10.06 14.09

BRIEF-Le Noble Age approved dividend of 0.235 euro per share

* GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING APPROVED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.235 PER SHARE

23 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Le Noble Age Q1 revenue up 10.3 pct at EUR 117.5 mln

* Q1 revenue EUR 117.5 million ($128.9 million) versus EUR 106.5 million year ago

04 May 2017
