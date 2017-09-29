Linamar Corp (LNR.TO)

BRIEF-Linamar files conditional offers to buy assets of three companies * Linamar -filed conditional offers to buy assets of Societe Aveyronnaise De Metallurgie S.A, F.V.M. Technologies S.A., Alfisa Technologies​

BRIEF-Georg Fischer: Linamar wins major order for lightweight components * VALUE OF CONTRACT AMOUNTS TO A TOTAL OF AROUND 300 MILLION US DOLLARS OVER A PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS

Canada's Magna posts higher profit, raises sales forecast Magna International Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on increased demand in Europe and Asia, and the Canadian auto parts maker raised its full-year sales forecast for the second time in three months.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ekes out gain, Canadian Natural leads earnings winners TORONTO, Aug 3 Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain in morning trading on Thursday, boosted by shares of companies reporting positive earnings surprises, including Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

Canada's Linamar reports higher quarterly sales MONTREAL Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported higher quarterly sales, helped by a strong performance in its industrial sector.

BRIEF-Linamar Corp announces offer for French and Spanish Foundries * Unit to buy selected assets of Societe Aveyronnaise De Metallurgie, F.V.M. Technologies and Alfisa Technologies for about 6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: