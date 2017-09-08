Edition:
Solocal Group SA (LOCAL.PA)

LOCAL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

0.94EUR
3:40pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
€0.93
Open
€0.93
Day's High
€0.95
Day's Low
€0.93
Volume
1,581,679
Avg. Vol
3,229,076
52-wk High
€1.48
52-wk Low
€0.82

About

Solocal Group SA is a France-based company, which is engaged in local online communication. The Company provides digital content, advertising solutions and transactional services that connect people with local businesses. Solocal Group SA operates in France, Spain, Austria and the United Kingdom and supports the online... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.13
Market Cap(Mil.): €568.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 581.53
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.83 10.90
ROE: -- 20.22 14.09

Latest News about LOCAL.PA

BRIEF-Virginie Cayatte, CFO of SoLocal group, will step down by end of year

* VIRGINIE CAYATTE, CFO OF SOLOCAL GROUP, WILL STEP DOWN BY THE END OF THIS YEAR.

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Solocal Group appoints ‍Eric Boustouller CEO​

* ‍NOMINATION OF ERIC BOUSTOULLER EFFECTIVE ON OCT. 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Solocal Group revises 2017 outlook down with FY EBITDA expected below 200 million euros

* H1 INTERNET REVENUES EUR 323 MILLION VERSUS EUR 322 MILLION YEAR AGO

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Exclusive negotiation of SoLocal for sale of its business AVendreAlouer

* Exclusive negotiation of SoLocal for sale of its business AVendreAlouer

12 Jul 2017

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Solocal Group reports Q1 net gain of 278 million euros from debt restructuring

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 NET GAIN OF 278 MILLION EUROS RESULTING FROM THE RESTRUCTURING OF SOLOCAL GROUP'S DEBT Source text: http://bit.ly/2r4o8TF

07 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Solocal Group Jean-Pierre Remy resigns as ceo and director

* JEAN-PIERRE REMY INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS RESIGNATION FROM HIS AS CEO AND DIRECTOR ON 30 JUNE 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

31 May 2017

Fitch Affirms Solocal at 'B-'; Revises Outlook to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Solocal Group's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' and the senior secured bond rating at 'B'/'RR3'. The Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. The Long-Term IDR of 'B-' reflects the evolving business profile of the group with some competitive advantages, low monetisation, robust growth prospects in digital advertising and high operating leverage of the business. The ratin

12 May 2017

BRIEF-Solocal Group Q1 internet revenues up 4 pct at 163 million euros

* Q1 internet revenues 163 million euros ($177.05 million)versus 157 million euros year ago

25 Apr 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates