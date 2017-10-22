Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (LOGO.IS)
LOGO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
57.25TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.65TL (+1.15%)
Prev Close
56.60TL
Open
56.60TL
Day's High
57.70TL
Day's Low
56.60TL
Volume
15,245
Avg. Vol
51,106
52-wk High
62.20TL
52-wk Low
47.66TL
About
Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS is a Turkey-based company engaged in the development of computer operation systems, business application software, database structures, multimedia software, as well as in the provision of technical support and service, and training. The Company’s products are offered in eight units: Small and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.30
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL1,342.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|25.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.11
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.41
|14.09