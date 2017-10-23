Edition:
United Kingdom

Lonmin PLC (LONJ.J)

LONJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,660.00ZAc
9:35am BST
Change (% chg)

31.00 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
1,629.00
Open
1,629.00
Day's High
1,660.00
Day's Low
1,618.00
Volume
162,590
Avg. Vol
231,107
52-wk High
3,950.00
52-wk Low
1,025.00

Lonmin Plc is a producer of platinum group metals (PGMs). The Company is engaged in the discovery, extraction, refining and marketing of PGMs. The Company's segments include PGM Operations, Evaluation, Exploration and Other. Its geographical segments include The Americas, Asia, Europe and South Africa. The PGM Operations segment... (more)

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 10.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.30 10.90
ROE: -- -2.78 14.09

Latest News about LONJ.J

Platinum miner Lonmin to cut over 1,000 jobs in South Africa - union

LONDON Platinum miner Lonmin plans to cut over 1,000 jobs before Christmas, South Africa's Solidarity union said on Monday, due to persistently low commodity prices and rising costs.

23 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Lonmin lifted by bank covenant waiver as raises forecast

LONDON, Oct 6 Lonmin's lenders have waived some of its debt covenants, allowing the platinum miner to buy the rest of its Pandora joint venture mine, the South African-focused producer said on Friday.

06 Oct 2017

Platinum miner Lonmin forecasts full-year sales above expectations

Oct 6 Platinum miner Lonmin Plc said on Friday it expects full-year sales to be slightly above its prior forecast.

06 Oct 2017

S.African miner Lonmin says licence not at risk after ministry warning

LONDON, Sept 12 The South African mines ministry has told platinum miner Lonmin that it failed to meet some of its social and labour obligations, the producer said on Tuesday, but added it did not think its operating licence was in jeopardy.

12 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Lonmin to sell surplus platinum capacity to raise cash

* Analysts say could risk long-term gain for short-term survival (Adds quotes, detail, analyst comment, share price)

07 Aug 2017

Lonmin to sell surplus platinum capacity to raise cash

Aug 7 Platinum miner Lonmin Plc said it would cut costs and monetise select assets, including the sale of excess processing capacity of up to 500,000 platinum ounces per year, to maximise cash from processing operations and preserve cash.

07 Aug 2017

Miner Lonmin cuts costs, builds cash in third quarter

LONDON Platinum miner Lonmin cut more costs and improved its mining performance in its third quarter, it said on Monday, but falling metal prices continued to weigh.

17 Jul 2017

