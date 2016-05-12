Laird PLC (LRD.L)
LRD.L on London Stock Exchange
146.00GBp
5:09pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Laird PLC is engaged in providing engineering solutions that protect electronics from electromagnetic interference and heat, and enable connectivity in mission-critical wireless applications. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Wireless Systems. The Performance Materials segment designs a range... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.34
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£721.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|488.82
|Dividend:
|1.13
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.48
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.86
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
