Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L)

Insurer Lancashire sees losses of up to $212 mln from hurricanes, Mexico earthquakes ​ LONDON, Oct 9 Insurer Lancashire Holdings said on Monday it estimated that its losses from hurricanes in the Caribbean and southern United States and earthquakes in Mexico would be between $106 million and $212 million.

Hiscox estimates $150 million net claims from Harvey Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd estimated it would face net claims of about $150 million from Hurricane Harvey and said it has yet to determine losses from Hurricane Irma.

BRIEF-Insurer Lancashire makes underwriting appointments * JAMES IRVINE IS TO BE APPOINTED AS DEPUTY CHIEF UNDERWRITING OFFICER FOR LANCASHIRE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED IN BERMUDA

UPDATE 1-Insurer Lancashire expects limited claims payout from Harvey Aug 31 Property and casualty insurer and reinsurer Lancashire Holdings is only exposed to the first $40 million of claims in its main Bermuda property reinsurance account and does not expect to pay out huge amounts from Tropical Storm Harvey, its head of investor relations said.

