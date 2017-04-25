Lojas Renner SA (LREN3.SA)
LREN3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
36.17BRL
23 Oct 2017
36.17BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.73 (-1.98%)
R$ -0.73 (-1.98%)
Prev Close
R$ 36.90
R$ 36.90
Open
R$ 36.94
R$ 36.94
Day's High
R$ 37.48
R$ 37.48
Day's Low
R$ 35.62
R$ 35.62
Volume
2,078,800
2,078,800
Avg. Vol
2,677,454
2,677,454
52-wk High
R$ 38.20
R$ 38.20
52-wk Low
R$ 21.04
R$ 21.04
About
Lojas Renner SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the retail of apparel and fashion accessories. The Company's activities are divided in two segments: Retail and Financial. The Retail division focuses on sale of women's, men's and children's garment items, underwear and shoes, sportswear, as well as perfumery,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.91
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 26,387.61
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|712.99
|Dividend:
|0.07
|Yield (%):
|0.91
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.71
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.07
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.71
|14.09
Brazil's Renner misses profit estimates as expenses jump
SAO PAULO, April 25 Lojas Renner SA, Brazil's No. 1 apparel retailer, missed first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, as surging expenses linked to store openings offset the impact of higher sales volumes.