Lojas Renner SA (LREN3.SA)

LREN3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

36.17BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.73 (-1.98%)
Prev Close
R$ 36.90
Open
R$ 36.94
Day's High
R$ 37.48
Day's Low
R$ 35.62
Volume
2,078,800
Avg. Vol
2,677,454
52-wk High
R$ 38.20
52-wk Low
R$ 21.04

Lojas Renner SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the retail of apparel and fashion accessories. The Company's activities are divided in two segments: Retail and Financial. The Retail division focuses on sale of women's, men's and children's garment items, underwear and shoes, sportswear, as well as perfumery,... (more)

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 26,387.61
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 712.99
Dividend: 0.07
Yield (%): 0.91

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.71 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.07 10.90
ROE: -- 11.71 14.09

Brazil's Renner misses profit estimates as expenses jump

SAO PAULO, April 25 Lojas Renner SA, Brazil's No. 1 apparel retailer, missed first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, as surging expenses linked to store openings offset the impact of higher sales volumes.

25 Apr 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates