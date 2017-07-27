Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LRTI.NS)
LRTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
805.70INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.30 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs803.40
Open
Rs799.50
Day's High
Rs809.00
Day's Low
Rs799.50
Volume
13,215
Avg. Vol
40,462
52-wk High
Rs842.00
52-wk Low
Rs598.00
About
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in computer programming, consultancy and related activities. The Company's business segments include Industrials Cluster and Services Cluster. The Industrials Cluster segment consists of the business verticals of energy and process, consumer packaged... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs136,783.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|171.08
|Dividend:
|9.70
|Yield (%):
|2.07
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro Infotech seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Jalona as CEO
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Jalona as CEO and MD
BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech June qtr consol profit up about 13 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 2.67 billion rupees versus profit of 2.36 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro Infotech says Utica National Insurance Group partners with co for policy system
* Larsen & Toubro Infotech - selected by Utica National Insurance Group for Duck Creek policy system implementation Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sTV1H2) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech March-qtr profit little changed
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 2.45 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.56 billion rupees