L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTEH.NS)
LTEH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
809.50INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs16.80 (+2.12%)
Prev Close
Rs792.70
Open
Rs793.00
Day's High
Rs810.85
Day's Low
Rs792.95
Volume
31,478
Avg. Vol
19,968
52-wk High
Rs872.50
52-wk Low
Rs712.25
About
L&T Technology Services Limited is an India-based engineering research and development services company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of engineering services and related technologies in the areas of embedded systems, mechanical and others. Its segments include Transportation, Process Engineering, Industrial... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs80,240.94
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|101.99
|Dividend:
|4.00
|Yield (%):
|0.89
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-L&T Technology Services collaborates with Wind River
* Says co collaborates with Wind River Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jKZby9) Further company coverage: