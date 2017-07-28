L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH.NS)
LTFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
211.50INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.90 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs209.60
Open
Rs210.00
Day's High
Rs213.85
Day's Low
Rs208.55
Volume
5,732,266
Avg. Vol
5,925,051
52-wk High
Rs213.85
52-wk Low
Rs80.95
About
L&T Finance Holdings Limited is a non-banking financial institution-core investment company. The Company's segments include Retail and Mid Market Finance, which consists of rural products finance, personal vehicle finance, microfinance, housing finance, commercial vehicle finance, construction equipment finance, loans and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.87
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs359,697.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,821.71
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|0.41
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.56
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.09
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.64
|14.09
BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDS/bonds of up to 20 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDS/bonds of up to 20 billion rupees on a private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's L&T Finance Holdings June-qtr consol net profit up 49 pct
* Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.07 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.31 billion rupees
BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings approves allotment of 63.8 mln shares to BC Asia Growth Investments
* Says approved the allotment of 63.8 million equity shares to BC Asia Growth Investments Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qucJxC) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's L&T Finance Holdings March-qtr profit rises about 9 pct
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.11 billion rupees