L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH.NS)

BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDS/bonds of up to 20 bln rupees * Seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDS/bonds of up to 20 billion rupees on a private placement basis

BRIEF-India's L&T Finance Holdings June-qtr consol net profit up 49 pct * Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.07 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.31 billion rupees

BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings approves allotment of 63.8 mln shares to BC Asia Growth Investments * Says approved the allotment of 63.8 million equity shares to BC Asia Growth Investments