Lucara Diamond Corp (LUC.TO)

Canada's Lucara sells world's largest uncut diamond for $53 million VANCOUVER A tennis ball-sized rough diamond unearthed nearly two years ago by Canada's Lucara Diamond Corp has been sold for $53 million (39.36 million pounds), the Vancouver-based company said on Monday.

BRIEF-Lucara Announces Sale of 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona‍​ * Lucara Diamond Corp - ‍announces sale of 1,109 Carat Lesedi La Rona​

BRIEF-Lucara Diamond says amendment to Botswana Precious & Semi Precious Stones Act described in a news article to have no impact on financial position * Lucara Diamond Corp - amendment to Botswana Precious & Semi Precious Stones (Protection) Act described in a news article to have no impact on financial position​

Lucara Diamond mulls partnership to sell world's largest uncut stone TORONTO Nearly two years after unearthing a tennis ball-sized 1,109-carat rough diamond, Lucara Diamond Corp is considering forming a partnership to sell the stone if it still does not have a deal in the next six to eight weeks.

BRIEF-Lucara qtrly earnings per share $0.08 * Qtrly revenues $79.6 million versus $140.8‍​ million; qtrly earnings per share $0.08