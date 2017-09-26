Lucara Diamond Corp (LUC.TO)
2.28CAD
9:00pm BST
$-0.04 (-1.72%)
$2.32
$2.31
$2.31
$2.26
304,040
302,700
$4.19
$2.26
About
Overall
|Beta:
|2.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$925.94
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|382.62
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|4.13
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|10.50
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.78
|14.09
Canada's Lucara sells world's largest uncut diamond for $53 million
VANCOUVER A tennis ball-sized rough diamond unearthed nearly two years ago by Canada's Lucara Diamond Corp has been sold for $53 million (39.36 million pounds), the Vancouver-based company said on Monday.
BRIEF-Lucara Announces Sale of 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona
* Lucara Diamond Corp - announces sale of 1,109 Carat Lesedi La Rona
BRIEF-Lucara Diamond says amendment to Botswana Precious & Semi Precious Stones Act described in a news article to have no impact on financial position
* Lucara Diamond Corp - amendment to Botswana Precious & Semi Precious Stones (Protection) Act described in a news article to have no impact on financial position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Lucara Diamond mulls partnership to sell world's largest uncut stone
TORONTO Nearly two years after unearthing a tennis ball-sized 1,109-carat rough diamond, Lucara Diamond Corp is considering forming a partnership to sell the stone if it still does not have a deal in the next six to eight weeks.
BRIEF-Lucara qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Qtrly revenues $79.6 million versus $140.8 million; qtrly earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Lucara announces Q1 revenue $26.1 million
* Lucara Diamond Corp - Capital expenditure in 2017 is forecasted at between $33-$35 million