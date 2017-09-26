Edition:
Lucara Diamond Corp (LUC.TO)

LUC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.28CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-1.72%)
Prev Close
$2.32
Open
$2.31
Day's High
$2.31
Day's Low
$2.26
Volume
304,040
Avg. Vol
302,700
52-wk High
$4.19
52-wk Low
$2.26

About

Lucara Diamond Corp. is a diamond mining company focused in Africa. The Company's business consists of the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of diamond properties. Its segments include Karowe Mine, and Corporate and other. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Karowe Mine and three prospecting licenses... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.09
Market Cap(Mil.): $925.94
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 382.62
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 4.13

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 10.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.30 10.90
ROE: -- -2.78 14.09

Latest News about LUC.TO

Canada's Lucara sells world's largest uncut diamond for $53 million

VANCOUVER A tennis ball-sized rough diamond unearthed nearly two years ago by Canada's Lucara Diamond Corp has been sold for $53 million (39.36 million pounds), the Vancouver-based company said on Monday.

26 Sep 2017

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Lucara Announces Sale of 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona‍​

* Lucara Diamond Corp - ‍announces sale of 1,109 Carat Lesedi La Rona​

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Lucara Diamond says amendment to Botswana Precious & Semi Precious Stones Act described in a news article to have no impact on financial position

* Lucara Diamond Corp - amendment to Botswana Precious & Semi Precious Stones (Protection) Act described in a news article to have no impact on financial position​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

19 Sep 2017

Lucara Diamond mulls partnership to sell world's largest uncut stone

TORONTO Nearly two years after unearthing a tennis ball-sized 1,109-carat rough diamond, Lucara Diamond Corp is considering forming a partnership to sell the stone if it still does not have a deal in the next six to eight weeks.

04 Aug 2017

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Lucara qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Qtrly revenues $79.6 million versus $140.8‍​ million; qtrly earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Lucara announces Q1 revenue $26.1 million

* Lucara Diamond Corp - Capital expenditure in 2017 is forecasted at between $33-$35 million

02 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates