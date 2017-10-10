Edition:
Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO)

LUN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.02CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$9.97
Open
$10.03
Day's High
$10.22
Day's Low
$9.99
Volume
2,340,089
Avg. Vol
2,700,568
52-wk High
$10.22
52-wk Low
$5.05

About

Lundin Mining Corporation is a diversified base metals mining company. The Company is engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Its segments include Candeleria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, Zinkgruvan, Tenke... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.76
Market Cap(Mil.): $5,509.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 727.01
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 1.27

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

Diamonds - the new gold for rich investors?

LONDON Diamonds can at last be an investor's best friend, the Singapore Diamond Investment Exchange (SDIX) said on Tuesday, as it launched a new standardised form of the precious stones to rival gold ingots as a safe-haven alternative to cash. | Video

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Lundin Mining reports qtrly earnings per share $0.10

* Sales for quarter ended June 30, 2017 were $454.7 million, an increase of $112.4 million in comparison to Q2 of prior year

26 Jul 2017

CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of inflation, retail sales data

May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.

19 May 2017

BRIEF-Lundin Mining announces Neves-Corvo expansion study results

* Announces Neves-corvo zinc expansion project feasibility study results

12 May 2017

Workers at BHP's Cerro Colorado mine in Chile plan 24-hour walk-off

SANTIAGO Workers at BHP Billiton's Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude towards miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday.

10 May 2017

UPDATE 1-Workers at BHP's Cerro Colorado mine in Chile plan 24-hour walk-off

SANTIAGO, May 10 Workers at BHP Billiton's Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude toward miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday.

10 May 2017

Workers briefly block access to BHP's Cerro Colorado mine in Chile

SANTIAGO, May 10 Workers at BHP Billiton's Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile temporarily blocked a road leading to the facility on Wednesday, protesting a series of layoffs and what it calls the company's hostile attitude, the main union told Reuters.

10 May 2017

BHP starts process to sell its Cerro Colorado copper mine

SYDNEY BHP Billiton said on Wednesday it has started a sales process to potentially divest its Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile, one of its smaller operations in South America.

10 May 2017

  Price Chg
Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO) $1.56 +0.01
Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N) $14.81 -0.02
Southern Copper Corp (SCCO.N) $43.42 +0.29

