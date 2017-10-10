Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO)

Diamonds - the new gold for rich investors? LONDON Diamonds can at last be an investor's best friend, the Singapore Diamond Investment Exchange (SDIX) said on Tuesday, as it launched a new standardised form of the precious stones to rival gold ingots as a safe-haven alternative to cash. |

BRIEF-Lundin Mining reports qtrly earnings per share $0.10 * Sales for quarter ended June 30, 2017 were $454.7 million, an increase of $112.4 million in comparison to Q2 of prior year

CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of inflation, retail sales data May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.

BRIEF-Lundin Mining announces Neves-Corvo expansion study results * Announces Neves-corvo zinc expansion project feasibility study results

Workers at BHP's Cerro Colorado mine in Chile plan 24-hour walk-off SANTIAGO Workers at BHP Billiton's Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude towards miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday.

UPDATE 1-Workers at BHP's Cerro Colorado mine in Chile plan 24-hour walk-off SANTIAGO, May 10 Workers at BHP Billiton's Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude toward miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday.

Workers briefly block access to BHP's Cerro Colorado mine in Chile SANTIAGO, May 10 Workers at BHP Billiton's Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile temporarily blocked a road leading to the facility on Wednesday, protesting a series of layoffs and what it calls the company's hostile attitude, the main union told Reuters.

BHP starts process to sell its Cerro Colorado copper mine SYDNEY BHP Billiton said on Wednesday it has started a sales process to potentially divest its Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile, one of its smaller operations in South America.