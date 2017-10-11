Edition:
Lupin Ltd (LUPN.NS)

LUPN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,026.35INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.10 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
Rs1,038.45
Open
Rs1,036.00
Day's High
Rs1,043.70
Day's Low
Rs1,023.30
Volume
370,317
Avg. Vol
1,812,391
52-wk High
Rs1,573.60
52-wk Low
Rs917.55

About

Lupin Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in producing, developing and marketing a range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) across the world. The Company offers products in the cardiovascular, diabetology, asthma, pediatrics, central... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.05
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs469,414.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 451.84
Dividend: 7.50
Yield (%): 0.72

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about LUPN.NS

BRIEF-Lupin's U.S. unit Lupin Inc buys Symbiomix Therapeutics‍​

* Says acquisition made for a cash consideration of USD 150 million including a USD 50 million upfront and other time‐based payments‍​‍​‍​

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Lupin launches generic norcoâ tablets in the U.S.

* Says Lupin launches generic norcoâ tablets in the U.S. Source text - http://bit.ly/2zcIe3c Further company coverage:

10 Oct 2017

Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead

Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Lupin gets U.S. FDA nod for generic drug to treat chest pain, hypertension

* Says drug indicated for management of patients with angina pectoris and for the treatment of hypertension‍​‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fVIiw5 Further company coverage:

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Lupin gets U.S. FDA nod for generic Acticlate tablets‍​

* Says gets FDA nod for generic Acticlate tablets‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fWyUc6 Further company coverage:

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Lupin gets FDA nod for generic inflammatory skin disorder treatment

* Gets FDA nod for generic treatment, clobetasol propionate lotion‍​, to treat a type of inflammatory skin disorder Source text: http://bit.ly/2xEcWE4 Further company coverage:

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Lupin gets FDA nod for generic flagyl tablets

* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for generic flagyl tablets

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Lupin gets U.S. FDA approval for generic vibra-tabs tablet

* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for generic vibra-tabs tablet

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Lupin launches generic benicar tablets in the U.S.

* Says lupin launches generic benicar tablets in the U.S. Source text - http://bit.ly/2vXYmmI Further company coverage:

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Lupin launches generic fosrenol chewable tablets in the U.S.

Aug 31 Lupin Ltd * Launches generic fosrenol chewable tablets in the US Source text - http://bit.ly/2vLFaZ0 Further company coverage:

31 Aug 2017
