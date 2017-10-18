Edition:
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH.PA)

LVMH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

241.05EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€3.40 (+1.43%)
Prev Close
€237.65
Open
€238.00
Day's High
€241.90
Day's Low
€238.00
Volume
461,226
Avg. Vol
607,304
52-wk High
€242.60
52-wk Low
€159.90

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.10
Market Cap(Mil.): €116,809.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 506.99
Dividend: 1.60
Yield (%): 1.82

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

Latest News about LVMH.PA

LVMH aims to build cognac stocks, starting with more vineyards

COGNAC, France Luxury goods maker LVMH hopes to be well on its way to remedying its cognac shortage two years from now, billionaire boss Bernard Arnault said on Wednesday, as its Hennessy label struggles to keep up with demand in the United States.

18 Oct 2017

LVMH flags tougher year end even as China boosts third-quarter sales

PARIS LVMH , the world's biggest luxury goods company, on Tuesday said the months ahead might be bumpier after producing stronger than expected sales growth in the third quarter which sent its shares towards record highs. | Video

10 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-LVMH flags tougher year end even as China boosts Q3 sales

* LVMH points to tougher comparisons, cognac blip in Q4 (Recasts and updates following conference call with analysts)

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-LVMH says growth in China outpaced rest of Asia

Oct 10 LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony:

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-LVMH says Ccgnac production constraints unlikely to abate soon

* Says on conference call that the production constraints that have affected stocks of its younger "VS" cognacs are unlikely to abate soon Further company coverage: (Reporting by paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

10 Oct 2017

European shares falter, LVMH helps luxury sector shine

LONDON European shares dipped on Tuesday following a slightly weaker session on Wall Street as stocks tired from a streak of record highs.

10 Oct 2017

LVMH shares climb to near record highs after Q3 sales rise

PARIS, Oct 10 Shares in LVMH climbed on Tuesday to approach record highs, after the world's biggest luxury goods company reported higher-than-expected revenue growth for the third quarter.

10 Oct 2017

LVMH sets high bar for luxury peers as it trumps revenue forecast

PARIS LVMH , the world's biggest luxury goods company, reported higher-than-expected revenue growth for the third quarter on Monday, setting a high bar for peers after strong sales at its fashion brands.

09 Oct 2017
