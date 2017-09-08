Edition:
LANXESS AG (LXSG.DE)

LXSG.DE on Xetra

67.31EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.38 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
€67.69
Open
€67.55
Day's High
€67.55
Day's Low
€67.09
Volume
218,190
Avg. Vol
302,880
52-wk High
€70.67
52-wk Low
€53.64

LANXESS AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the chemicals sector. The Company specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals and plastics. Its business activities are divided into three segments: Performance Polymers, responsible for the manufacture of special-purp... (more)

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): €6,086.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 91.52
Dividend: 0.70
Yield (%): 1.05

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.77 14.09

German stocks - Factors to watch on September 8

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

08 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Lanxess targets rising profitability with new mid-term goals

* Shares slip to bottom of MDAX index (Adds further details on new targets)

05 Sep 2017

Stada executives quit as Bain, Cinven prepare new bid

FRANKFURT Stada's chief executive and its head of finance resigned on Tuesday ahead of an imminent new takeover bid for the German generic drugmaker by buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven.

04 Jul 2017

UPDATE 3-Stada executives quit as Bain, Cinven prepare new bid

* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)

04 Jul 2017

Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess

FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.

29 May 2017

Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh

* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)

29 May 2017

Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess

FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.

29 May 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on May 29

FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

29 May 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on May 26

FRANKFURT, May 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

26 May 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on May 11

FRANKFURT, May 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

11 May 2017
