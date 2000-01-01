Lydec SA (LYD.CS)
LYD.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
591.00MAD
--
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
null591.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
845
52-wk High
null691.90
52-wk Low
null504.20
About
Lydec SA, formerly Lyonnaise des Eaux de Casablanca SA, is a Morocco-based company engaged in distribution of water and electricity, wastewater collection and storm water and public lightning for five million people. Its main activities comprise the distribution of electricity and drinking water, as well as the drainage services... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|5,040.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|8.00
|Dividend:
|22.50
|Yield (%):
|3.57
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.45
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.21
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.52
|14.09