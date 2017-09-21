Edition:
United Kingdom

Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L)

MAB.L on London Stock Exchange

245.90GBp
5:09pm BST
Change (% chg)

-1.40 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
247.30
Open
246.20
Day's High
248.70
Day's Low
244.60
Volume
160,942
Avg. Vol
490,293
52-wk High
293.00
52-wk Low
218.00

About

Mitchells & Butlers plc is an operator of managed restaurants and pubs. The Company's portfolio of brands and formats includes Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Crown Carveries, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's and Ember Inns. The Company's... (more)

Beta: 0.99
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,043.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 422.55
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 80.39 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.93 10.90
ROE: -- 13.09 14.09

Mitchells & Butlers blames weather as drink sales fall

British pubs group Mitchells & Butlers Plc said its drinks sales shrank 1.2 percent in the past eight weeks, blaming poor weather compared to last year, although food sales rose.

21 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 21

Sept 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3 points at 7,274.6 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.07 percent ahead of the cash market open.

21 Sep 2017

REFILE-Mitchells & Butlers sales up despite poor weather

Sept 21 British pubs group Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 2.9 percent rise in sales for the 51-week period to Sept. 16 despite poor weather in recent weeks.

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Mitchells & Butlers says total sales up 3.1 pct year-to-date

* MITCHELLS & BUTLERS - TRADING SINCE HY HAS BEEN STRONG, WITH LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH OF 2.6% OVER 10-WK PERIOD CONTINUING MOMENTUM REPORTED AT HY

27 Jul 2017

Pub company Mitchells & Butlers says consumer confidence still "fragile"

British pubs, bars and restaurants operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 9.6 percent drop in first-half pretax profits on Wednesday, saying that consumer confidence has remained "fragile" throughout this year and last, sending its share price lower.

17 May 2017

BRIEF-Mitchells & Butlers posts H1 pretax profit of 75 mln pounds

* H1 pretax profit 75 million stg versus 83 million stg year ago

17 May 2017
