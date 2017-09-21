Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L)

Mitchells & Butlers blames weather as drink sales fall British pubs group Mitchells & Butlers Plc said its drinks sales shrank 1.2 percent in the past eight weeks, blaming poor weather compared to last year, although food sales rose.

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 21 Sept 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3 points at 7,274.6 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.07 percent ahead of the cash market open.

Pub company Mitchells & Butlers says consumer confidence still "fragile" British pubs, bars and restaurants operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 9.6 percent drop in first-half pretax profits on Wednesday, saying that consumer confidence has remained "fragile" throughout this year and last, sending its share price lower.

