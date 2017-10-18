Edition:
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS)

MAHM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,367.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
Rs1,367.05
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,001,171
52-wk High
Rs1,458.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,141.40

About

Mahindra and Mahindra Limited is engaged in the manufacture of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and tractors. The Company's segments include Automotive, which is engaged in the sale of automobiles, spare parts and related services; Farm Equipment, which is engaged in the sale tractors, spare parts and related services; IT... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs809,283.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 621.09
Dividend: 13.00
Yield (%): 1.00

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about MAHM.NS

BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra ‍approves scheme of arrangement with Mahindra Two Wheelers

* Says ‍approved scheme of arrangement between Mahindra Two Wheelers and Mahindra & Mahindra Source text - http://bit.ly/2gkepFR Further company coverage:

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra MD says co ‍​not made decision on phase two of contract with EESL

Oct 5 Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd MD Pawan Kumar Goenka :

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra launches construction equipment Mahindra Roadmaster G75

* Launches motor grader-Mahindra Roadmaster G75 under construction equipment business Source text: http://bit.ly/2fLWf3o Further company coverage:

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Mahindra and Mahindra Sept total sales up about 16 pct y-o-y

* Sept total sales of 53,663 units versus 46,130 units last year

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Mahindra & Mahindra signs two share purchase agreements

* Says signed share purchase agreement for acquiring 100% of share capital of Erkunt Traktor Sanayii A.S.

20 Sep 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra to commercialize driverless tractor technology from early 2018

* Says co's driverless tractor technology to be available commercially from early 2018, in phased manner‍​

19 Sep 2017

Ford, Mahindra alliance reflects pressures on automakers

MUMBAI/DETROIT Ford Motor Co and Indian vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Monday they will launch a strategic alliance to counter challenges posed by fast-changing technology and global competition.

18 Sep 2017

UPDATE 5-Ford, Mahindra alliance reflects pressures on automakers

* Second time the two automakers are set to work together (Adds reasons for alliance in first paragraph)

18 Sep 2017

Ford exploring strategic alliance with Indian automaker Mahindra

MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Ford Motor Co said on Monday the two companies are exploring forming a strategic alliance.

18 Sep 2017
