Maithan Alloys Ltd (MAIT.NS)

MAIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

597.65INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.90 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs595.75
Open
Rs599.90
Day's High
Rs616.00
Day's Low
Rs590.15
Volume
140,500
Avg. Vol
98,190
52-wk High
Rs621.90
52-wk Low
Rs205.00

Maithan Alloys Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting of all three bulk Ferro alloys, including Ferro Silicon, Ferro Manganese and Silico Manganese, and has a captive power plant. It operates through two segments: Ferro Alloys and Wind Mill. It is also engaged in the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.59
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs15,573.22
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 29.11
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 0.47

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

