Manpasand Beverages Ltd (MANB.NS)

BRIEF-RBI places restrictions on purchase of shares of Manpasand Beverages by FII/FPI * Places restrictions on the purchase of shares of Manpasand Beverages Ltd by FIIs/FPIs Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ygubtr)

BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages approves allotment of bonus shares in ratio 1:1 Sept 29 Manpasand Beverages Ltd: * Says approves allotment of bonus shares in ratio 1:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Manpasand Beverages gets shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares * Gets shareholders' nod to increase auhtorised share capiral of co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fhzILA) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages recommends issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1 * Says recommended to issue bonus shares in ratio of 1:1 Source text - http://bit.ly/2ww8iVV Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages June-qtr profit rises * June quarter net profit after tax 359.1 million rupees versus profit 286.5 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Manpasand Beverages March-qtr profit rises * March quarter net profit from ordinary activities after tax 313.4 million rupees versus profit 255.9 million rupees year ago