Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MANI.NS)
MANI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
64.45INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.30 (+2.06%)
Prev Close
Rs63.15
Open
Rs63.25
Day's High
Rs65.35
Day's Low
Rs62.15
Volume
703,866
Avg. Vol
977,234
52-wk High
Rs71.20
52-wk Low
Rs34.35
About
Man Infraconstruction Limited is a construction company engaged in the business of civil construction. The Company provides construction services for port infrastructure, such as land reclamation, soil consolidation, and operational services; residential constructions, such as high rise building, townships and luxury villas;... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.97
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs15,382.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|247.50
|Dividend:
|0.54
|Yield (%):
|1.74
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09