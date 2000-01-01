Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR.TO)
MAXR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
79.84CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.67 (+0.85%)
Prev Close
$79.17
Open
$79.21
Day's High
$80.10
Day's Low
$79.10
Volume
207,322
Avg. Vol
187,659
52-wk High
$80.10
52-wk Low
$61.80
About
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA) is a Canada-based communications and information company. The Company provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations across the world. MDA operates through two segments: Communications segment, and Surveillance and Intelligence segment. In the Communicatio... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.38
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$3,957.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|55.95
|Dividend:
|0.37
|Yield (%):
|2.09
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|15.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.06
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.95
|14.09
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT.N)
|$320.73
|+0.73
|General Dynamics Corporation (GD.N)
|$212.51
|-1.35
|Raytheon Company (RTN.N)
|$189.07
|+0.17
|Fiserv Inc (FISV.OQ)
|$127.99
|-0.45
|Equifax Inc. (EFX.N)
|$109.36
|-0.61
|Corelogic Inc (CLGX.N)
|$48.82
|-0.01
|GeoEye Inc. (GEOY.OQ)
|--
|--