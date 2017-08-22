Edition:
United Kingdom

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (MAYU.NS)

MAYU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

432.90INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs14.30 (+3.42%)
Prev Close
Rs418.60
Open
Rs420.90
Day's High
Rs439.70
Day's Low
Rs417.00
Volume
221,451
Avg. Vol
175,587
52-wk High
Rs445.00
52-wk Low
Rs311.00

Chart for

About

Mayur Uniquoters Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of artificial leather/foam leather, and other substitutes of leather. It manufactures coated textile fabric. The Company's products are used in segments, such as footwear, furnishings, automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM),... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.17
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs17,461.87
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 45.78
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.33

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.30 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

Latest News about MAYU.NS

BRIEF-India's Mayur Uniquoters June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 256.8 million rupees versus profit 246.7 million rupees year ago

22 Aug 2017
» More MAYU.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates