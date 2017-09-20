Edition:
United Kingdom

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA (MBWS.PA)

MBWS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

12.86EUR
12:30pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.14 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
€12.72
Open
€12.75
Day's High
€12.97
Day's Low
€12.51
Volume
55,780
Avg. Vol
40,165
52-wk High
€18.10
52-wk Low
€12.51

Chart for

About

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA, formerly Belvedere SA, also known as Belvedere, is a France-based company engaged in the production and distribution of wine and spirits. The Company’s range of products includes: vodka, sold under such brand names as Sobieski, Balsam Pomorski, Danzka and Zawisza, among others; whisky, such as... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.62
Market Cap(Mil.): €396.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 28.33
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.57 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.70 10.90
ROE: -- 7.97 14.09

Latest News about MBWS.PA

BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits H1 net income of 2.2 million euros

* CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IN H1 2017 WAS EUR 2.2M, VERSUS -EUR 13.6M IN FIRST HALF OF LAST YEAR

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits H1 EBITDA swings to loss of 1.9‍​ million euros

* H1 EBITDA LOSS EUR 1.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

20 Sep 2017

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits reports sobering first half loss

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (MBWS) said on Wednesday its core earnings (EBITDA) swung to a loss in the first half, in part due to competition pushing the price of Vodka down in Poland and the United States.

20 Sep 2017

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits reports sobering first half loss

Sept 20 Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (MBWS) said on Wednesday its core earnings (EBITDA) swung to a loss in the first half, in part due to competition pushing the price of Vodka down in Poland and the United States.

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits refinanced its senior debt

* HAS REFINANCED ITS SENIOR DEBT OF EUR 62.5M WITH A NEW SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY OF EUR 77.5M, MATURING IN JULY 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Marie brizard wine and spirits sa q2 2017 net sales grew +4.8%

* OUTLOOK IN LINE WITH STRATEGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits signs a distribution agreement with Champagne Duval-Leroy

* SIGNS A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPAGNE DUVAL-LEROY, EFFECTIVE 1ST SEPTEMBER 2017. Source text: http://bit.ly/2tN9N0B Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

26 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits signes a distribution agreement with Champagne Duval-Leroy

* SIGNES A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPAGNE DUVAL-LEROY, EFFECTIVE 1ST SEPTEMBER 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

26 Jun 2017

REFILE-BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits FY EBITDA rises to 17.1 million euros

* FY net sales EUR 431.3 million ($469.08 million) versus EUR 445.9 million year ago

26 Apr 2017

BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits pushes back strategic plan targets by two years

* BiG strategic plan targets reconfirmed, but completion of growth component to be extended by two years

26 Apr 2017
» More MBWS.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates