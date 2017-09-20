Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA (MBWS.PA)
BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits H1 net income of 2.2 million euros
* CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IN H1 2017 WAS EUR 2.2M, VERSUS -EUR 13.6M IN FIRST HALF OF LAST YEAR
BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits H1 EBITDA swings to loss of 1.9 million euros
* H1 EBITDA LOSS EUR 1.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits reports sobering first half loss
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (MBWS) said on Wednesday its core earnings (EBITDA) swung to a loss in the first half, in part due to competition pushing the price of Vodka down in Poland and the United States.
BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits refinanced its senior debt
* HAS REFINANCED ITS SENIOR DEBT OF EUR 62.5M WITH A NEW SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY OF EUR 77.5M, MATURING IN JULY 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Marie brizard wine and spirits sa q2 2017 net sales grew +4.8%
* OUTLOOK IN LINE WITH STRATEGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits signs a distribution agreement with Champagne Duval-Leroy
* SIGNS A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPAGNE DUVAL-LEROY, EFFECTIVE 1ST SEPTEMBER 2017. Source text: http://bit.ly/2tN9N0B Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
REFILE-BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits FY EBITDA rises to 17.1 million euros
* FY net sales EUR 431.3 million ($469.08 million) versus EUR 445.9 million year ago
BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits pushes back strategic plan targets by two years
* BiG strategic plan targets reconfirmed, but completion of growth component to be extended by two years