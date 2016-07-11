Edition:
United Kingdom

McBride PLC (MCB.L)

MCB.L on London Stock Exchange

230.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
230.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
333,474
52-wk High
231.50
52-wk Low
158.31

Chart for

About

McBride plc is a provider of private label household and personal care products. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and supplying its products to retailers across Europe. Its segments include Household, Personal Care & Aerosols (PCA) and Corporate. The Household segment consists of UK; North, including France,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.49
Market Cap(Mil.): £402.89
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 182.10
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 56.75 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 113.15 10.90
ROE: -- 136.97 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More MCB.L Market Views