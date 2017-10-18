Edition:
McDonald's Corp (MCD.N)

MCD.N on New York Stock Exchange

163.34USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-2.96 (-1.78%)
Prev Close
$166.30
Open
$166.04
Day's High
$166.04
Day's Low
$163.09
Volume
1,534,503
Avg. Vol
945,975
52-wk High
$167.87
52-wk Low
$110.83

Chart for

About

McDonald's Corporation (McDonald's) operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants. The Company's restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company's segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.65
Market Cap(Mil.): $129,275.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 810.00
Dividend: 1.01
Yield (%): 2.53

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 80.39 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.93 10.90
ROE: -- 13.09 14.09

Latest News about MCD.N

McDonald's South Korea office raided in burger probe: reports

SEOUL South Korean investigators raided the Seoul office of McDonald's Corp on Wednesday following a series of complaints that children fell ill after eating hamburger patties alleged to have been undercooked, Yonhap News Agency and other media said.

18 Oct 2017

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar stalls, stocks edge up with U.S. tax plan in focus

* Oil prices slip, pulling back from recent gains (Updates with U.S. afternoon trading)

28 Sep 2017

McDonald faces tough task to look good in M&S fashion

LONDON Jill McDonald picks up something of a poisoned chalice when she starts as boss of clothing at Marks & Spencer on Monday, with little room to manoeuvre as she tackles one of the biggest jobs in British retailing on her first foray into fashion.

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-McDonald's raises quarterly cash dividend by 7 pct

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent to $1.01 per share

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Westlife Development says not connected to developments related to McDonald's outlets in Delhi

* Westlife development clarifies on news item in relation to 18 McDonald's outlets in Delhi being reopened

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Speciality Restaurants says no negotiations taking place in relation to partnership with McDonalds

* Speciality Restaurants clarifies on news item regarding co being keen on a partnership with McDonalds

18 Sep 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Burger King Holdings, Inc. (BKC.N) -- --
Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM.N) $75.55 -0.62
Wendys Co (WEN.OQ) $15.22 -0.19
Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK.OQ) $101.55 -0.88
RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK.OQ) $27.83 -0.26
Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM.OQ) $3.05 -0.05

Earnings vs. Estimates